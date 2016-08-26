The Nigerian Police have recorded some achievements in tackling crimes across the Country.

In a coordinated operation based on intelligence gathered and painstaking surveillance of notorious kidnap for ransom criminal gangs in Kaduna and other contiguous States, the IRT, in a single swoop cracked a criminal gang of vicious kidnappers and arrested all the members of the gang, who are now in Police custody and undergoing investigation to ensure that they are brought to justice.





Those arrested are:





i. Dominic Nwakpa aka Alhaji – Gang leader

ii. Ifeanyi Chukwu ‘M’ – 2nd in command of the gang

iii. Balat Paul ‘M’ 30 years – Driver of the gang – principal suspect.

iv. Ibrahim Samuel aka IB ‘M’ 27 years – principal suspect.

v. Jatau Peter ‘M’ 29 years ( a dismissed Police man)

vi. Afini Paul ‘F’ Younger sister to the driver of the gang and also owner of the house where kidnapped victims are kept.

vii. Clinton Abere – a principal suspect

EXHIBITS recovered from them are

i. Two (2) English made Pump Action Guns

ii. One hundred and thirty one (131) rounds of AK 47 ammunition

iii. Police Camouflage uniform and two Military face caps

iv. Two (2) Operational vehicles

v. One Hand set phone – used for negotiation and collection of ransom.

vi. A red face mask

vii. Anti Car tracking device

viii. One (1) black criminal charm jacket





On the 1st January, 2017 at about 1130hrs operatives attached to the IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT) after a sustained surveillance, smashed the vicious and very notorious kidnap for ransom gang that have been terrorizing Kaduna and neighbouring States, responsible for the kidnap of several important personalities in the recent past.













The gang was smashed with the arrest of DOMINIC NWAKPA A.K.A ALHAJI, who is the gang leader, in Lagos state, while four other principal suspects and members of the gang, namely Balat Paul, driver of the gang, Ibrahim Samuel aka “IB” and Jatau Peter – a dismissed Policeman were arrested on the 1st January, 2017 in their hideouts at Dan Hassan Road Ungwa Boro Kaduna, while Afini Paul, a female member who cooks for the gang and the victims, rented the house at Yusuf Patrick close, Mararaba Rido, Kaduna where victims are kept before ransom money is collected, was arrested at their hideout in Kaduna.





Ifeanyi Chukwu the 2nd in command of the gang was arrested in a Hotel in Agbor Hill, area of Abia State. He confessed to be the second in command of the gang that kidnapped the Ambassador and so many other kidnappings within and outside Kaduna, Abia, Imo, Rivers, and Delta States.





The suspects upon interrogation volunteered confessional statements admitting that they are the criminal gang that kidnapped the former Minister of State for foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bagudu Hirse on 20th November, 2016 in GRA, Kaduna and collected ransom before he was released. The same gang confessed to the kidnap of Dr. Abdulmalik Durunguwa and his wife in their residence at different intervals in Kaduna. Ransom was also collected by the gang from the family of the victims before they were released. A Member of Kaduna State House of Assembly Hon. Ibrahim Samaila was also kidnapped by the gang on 26/8/2016 at Abakpa area of Kaduna State and an undisclosedd ransom money was collected by the gang before his release.





On the 6th of January, 2017 the last suspect Clinton Abere was trailed and arrested in a Hotel in Lagos after jumping out of the window of his hotel room on sighting the operatives of the IGP Intelligence Response team (IRT).





He is currently receiving treatment at Police Hospital from injury he sustained in the process of attempting to escape arrest.



