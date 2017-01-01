That Vice President Yemi Osibanjo successfully switched on the Abuja platform at the Pinnacle Broadcast Centre, Mpape weeks back is no longer news. What has been trending is the controversy that trailed the activation of some of the set up boxes that were used after the hitch-free Digital Switch Over (DSO) from analogue to digital terrestrial TV broadcasting in Abuja.





It is on record that the contract to produce and supply set up boxes were awarded to about seven different companies by the Emeka Mba’s led National Broadcasting Commission (Pinnacle Communications not included) and these companies were saddled with the activation of the set up boxes which experienced some hiccups after the switch on.





During the commissioning of the Pinnacle Broadcast Centre, President Muhammudu Buhari represented by Vice President, Yemi Osinbanjo lauded the successful launch of the pilot scheme in Jos in April, which he said has clearly demonstrated the gains of digitization, stressing that the development is encouraging indigenous companies to invest in manufacturing of Set-Top-Boxes (STBs).





Pinnacle Communications was quite visible in the process of Digital Switch Over (DSO) from analogue to digital terrestrial TV broadcasting in Abuja on account of being a major player in the setting up of the Abuja platform at the Pinnacle Broadcast Centre, Mpape but it was not in charge of the set up boxes that experienced activation problems.



