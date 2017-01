President Muhammadu Buhari and other West African leaders during their final visit to Gambia today on a final push for President Jammeh to relinquish power voluntarilyPresident Buhariis seen with President of Liberia H.E. Ellen Sirleaf Johnson, President of Islamic Republic of Gambia H.E. Sheikh Prof. Alh. Dr. Yahya Jammeh, Former President of Ghana H.E. John Dramani Mahama and Vice President of Gambia H.E. Isatou Njie-Saidy at the Meeting with President of Islamic Republic of Gambia H.E. Sheikh Prof. Alh. Dr. Yahya Jammeh at the State House during the High Level UN/AU/ECOWAS Joint Mission in Gambia on 13th Jan 2017