Select Menu

DANGOTE GROUP

DANGOTE GROUP

Slider

Market Update

Market Update

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

COLUMNISTS

Gainers

Market Gainers

Gainers

Losers

Market Losers

Losers

» » » PICTURES:BOLA TINUBU,GOVERNORS,MINISTERS ATTEND APC SOUTH WEST MEETING IN IBADAN
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Friday, January 13, 2017 / comment : 0

The APC South West caucus meeting of the APC was held yesterday in Ibadan,Oyo State.In attendance were all the South West Governors ,APC National leader ,Asiwaju Bola and other notable leaders of the party including ministers.



CKN News check revealed that issues relating to the 2019 election was part of the agenda.The APC will in the next few months hold its National convention,the outcome of which will play a big role in the 2019 election


Tagged with:

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2015, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú