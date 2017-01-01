The APC South West caucus meeting of the APC was held yesterday in Ibadan,Oyo State.In attendance were all the South West Governors ,APC National leader ,Asiwaju Bola and other notable leaders of the party including ministers.CKN News check revealed that issues relating to the 2019 election was part of the agenda.The APC will in the next few months hold its National convention,the outcome of which will play a big role in the 2019 election