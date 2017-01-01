His Excellency Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo with Chief Audu Ogbeh, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development during the World Economic Forum in Dovas, Switzerland on 17th JAN 2017.









Pic 1:His Excellency Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo with Chief Audu Ogbeh, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development during the World Economic Forum in Dovas, Switzerland on









Pic 2: Mr Laolu Akande, SSA Media to the Vice President; Mr George Schmitt, Media Lead of the World Economic Forum; His Excellency Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo with Chief Audu Ogbeh, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development during the World Economic Forum in Dovas, Switzerland

























Pic 3 :Mr George Schmitt, Media Lead of the World Economic Forum; His Excellency Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo with Chief Audu Ogbeh, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development during the World Economic Forum in Dovas, Switzerland









Pictures By :Novo Isioro

Personal Photographer to the Vice President