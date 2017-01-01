Select Menu

PICTURES OF VP YEMI OSINBAJO AT ONGOING WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM IN DAVOS,SWITZERLAND
Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Wednesday, January 18, 2017 / comment : 0



His Excellency Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo with Chief Audu Ogbeh, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development during the World Economic Forum in Dovas, Switzerland on 17th JAN 2017.


Pic 1:His Excellency Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo with Chief Audu Ogbeh, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development during the World Economic Forum in Dovas, Switzerland on 


Pic 2: Mr Laolu Akande, SSA Media to the Vice President; Mr George Schmitt, Media Lead of the World Economic Forum; His Excellency Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo with Chief Audu Ogbeh, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development during the World Economic Forum in Dovas, Switzerland








Pic 3 :Mr George Schmitt, Media Lead of the World Economic Forum; His Excellency Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo with Chief Audu Ogbeh, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development during the World Economic Forum in Dovas, Switzerland



Pictures By :Novo Isioro
Personal Photographer to the Vice President
Presidential Villa, Abuja 

