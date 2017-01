These are pictures of the sprawling estate recently recovered from former Petroleum Minister ,Diezani Alison Madueke according to the EFCC.The Estste which hitherto have escaped the prying eyes of the graft agency according to report is located in Yenogoa,the Bayelsa State capital.The highbrow property is worth millions of Naira.The recovery of the property is coming on the heel of a recent Court direction that a whopping $153m (N70bn) belonging to the former Shell petroleum Executive Director found in four Bank accounts (Fidelity,Access ,Sterling and First bank) be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria