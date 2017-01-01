Select Menu

Posted date: Thursday, January 12, 2017

Commander 055 Nigerian Airforce Camp Lagos, Air Commodore K. Aliyu DSS, psc yesterday paid a courtesy visit to the AIG Zone 2, AIG C.K. Aderanti, mni at the Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan Lagos.

Both sides promised support for each other in their collective mandate to stamp out crime and criminality.​

