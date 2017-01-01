Select Menu

DANGOTE GROUP

DANGOTE GROUP

Slider

Market Update

Market Update

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

COLUMNISTS

Gainers

Market Gainers

Gainers

Losers

Market Losers

Losers

» » PICTURE OF NEW RCCG GENERAL OVERSEER IN NIGERIA (PASTOR J O OBAYEMI)
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Sunday, January 08, 2017 / comment : 0

This is the picture of Pastor J O Obayemi ,the man that was selected yesterday to lead Nigeria's big penticostal Church ,RCCG in Nigeria as General Overseer with Pastor E A Adeboye

Before his appointment ,he was the Treasurer of the Church.His appointment was in compliance with a new regulatory law in Nigeria which stipulated that Head of Churches ,Mosques etc must not exceed 20 years in that capacity and must not hand over to their siblings and family members.

While the Church announced that Pastor Enoch Adeboye remains the Spiritual Head and Missioner of the Church Worldwide,it is believed that Pastor Obayemi is finally in a position to take over from the GO anytime he decides to retire.

Tagged with:

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2015, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú