This is the picture of Pastor J O Obayemi ,the man that was selected yesterday to lead Nigeria's big penticostal Church ,RCCG in Nigeria as General Overseer with Pastor E A AdeboyeBefore his appointment ,he was the Treasurer of the Church.His appointment was in compliance with a new regulatory law in Nigeria which stipulated that Head of Churches ,Mosques etc must not exceed 20 years in that capacity and must not hand over to their siblings and family members.While the Church announced that Pastor Enoch Adeboye remains the Spiritual Head and Missioner of the Church Worldwide,it is believed that Pastor Obayemi is finally in a position to take over from the GO anytime he decides to retire.