The chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should be proscribed, saying “the party is evil.”Shettima, who led his counterparts from Bauchi and Kano states, Mohammed Abubakar and Abdullahi Ganduje on a solidarity visit to the newly elected Tor Tiv in Makurdi, Benue State, yesterday, made the remark at Senator George Akume’s house.Though Shettima did not elaborate on why the PDP should be proscribed, he said that if Buhari had not won the 2015 presidential election, Nigeria would have gone into extinction.He attributed Nigeria’s woes to “PDPs 16 years of bad governance.”While addressing a cross section of Benue people at the Government House in Makurdi, Shettima emphasised oneness among northern Nigerians in order to foster peace.The NGF chairman further dispelled insinuation that the forum’s visit to Benue was targeted at political calculation ahead of 2019, adding that they owed nobody apology for coming to rejoice with the Tiv nation.According to him, the NGF was in the state for the third time on solidarity visit premised on a happy note, though the previous ones were for condolences.Responding, Governor Samuel Ortom applauded Shettima for his passionate support for Benue, especially standing with the state in its hours of trial when herdsmen unleashed terror in parts of the state.Source:Daily Trust