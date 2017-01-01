The Acting President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbanjo has said that any attempt to improve and diversify the nation's economy must start with local manufacturers.





Professor Osinbanjo, who spoke at the launch of the Federal Government's Micro Small and Medium Scale Enterprise Clinic, (MSME Clinic) in Aba, the commercial nerve center of Abia State, also said that Aba remains the manufacturing and business centre of Nigeria, stressing that made in Aba products are not bad as previously thought.





According to him, the biggest employers of labour and largest contributor to the GDP of the nation comes from local manufacturers and industries.





The Acting President added that Aba is important to the country as a place where wonderful things are made, adding that Aba business people exemplify the attributes of being creative.





He stated that the complaint by businessmen about how difficult it is to assess credit and get approval, registrations for businesses by federal agencies are being addressed to show them that their business is that of assisting business men to enhance their businesses.





Earlier, the Governor of Abia state, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu said that there is nothing that the Aba business man cannot produce as the spirit of resilience of the Aba man is legendary.





He expressed joy that the ingenuity of Aba manufacturers has drawn the attention of the president.





The Governor said that his administration has completed the one stop-shop in the state capital to enhance ease of doing business.



