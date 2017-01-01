Ogun State Government has released N1.7BN for the payment of gratuities to another batch of 685 pensioners in the State.



This is in fulfilment of government’s promise to continue the payment of outstanding gratuities in batches as it was now the turn of retirees that were grouped into the batch from January to June 2013.



Addressing the beneficiaries, the Head of Service, Mr. Abayomi Sobande commended the retirees for their patience and understanding which culminated into the resolve by government to give what was due to them.



Sobande explained that government was concerned with the comfort and welfare of the retired civil servants despite the economic situation in the country, pleading with those that have not been paid to exercise patience as the payment was done in batches, saying government would not relent in giving them their entitlement.



The Permanent Secretary, Bureau of State Pensions Board, Mr. Babatunde Agbaje assured the beneficiaries that cheques for all those that retired from January to June 2013 were ready for collection enjoining them to be orderly.



It would be recalled that the government had earlier disbursed the sum of N1.5bn to the first batch of retirees between July to December, 2012.