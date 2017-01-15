Media-preneur, Akinyemi Cynthia Popularly known as Blacksatino clocks another year today.



Blacksatino Who is a blogger, Radio/Tv Presenter, Vlogger and a Red Carpet Host went Internet frenzy after sharing a video saying that she wants to bleach her Skin.



Well, She is set to Launch A Beauty Contest for Dark Skin Ladies Called Miss Blacksatino Nigeria.. The Theme for this Year is ''Black n Proud''



According to her, This is a Contest for all Dark skin girls to appreciate the True African Beauty



So Are u beautiful or are you between the ages of 16-26? Then here is your opportunity to be The 1st Miss Blacksatino Nigeria



Registration is currently ongoing





Winner gets



*150,000,000 cash and incentives which includes the following

* 1 week Vacation

* Cover of a Magazine

* 1 year Modeling Contract

* Becomes Miss Blacksatino Brand Ambassador

*A professional Portfolio

* Cosmetic products and many more





How To Register



STEP 1

:- Make a 1 minute video and stating Your Name and why you are Black and Proud





STEP 2

:- Post Picture on your Instagram Page and Tag @missblacksatinonigeria @blacksatinoblog



STEP 3

:- @missblacksatinonigeria will repost the Video and the 10 contestants Video with the highest likes will be selected to contest for the Crown

Note

:- You have to be Dark skinned



:- State your name and Location





:- Strictly on Instagram (so you don't have to worry about your Location)





:- Voting will happen on the website www.blacksatino.com









For more information visit:



