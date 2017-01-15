Select Menu

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Saturday, January 07, 2017 / comment : 0



Media-preneur, Akinyemi Cynthia Popularly known as Blacksatino clocks another year today.

Blacksatino Who is a blogger, Radio/Tv Presenter, Vlogger and a Red Carpet Host went Internet frenzy after sharing a video saying that she wants to bleach her Skin.

Well, She is set to Launch A Beauty Contest for Dark Skin Ladies Called Miss Blacksatino Nigeria.. The Theme for this Year is ''Black n Proud''

According to her, This is a Contest for all Dark skin girls to appreciate the True African Beauty

So Are u beautiful or are you between the ages of 16-26? Then here is your opportunity to be The 1st Miss Blacksatino Nigeria

Registration is currently ongoing


Winner gets

*150,000,000 cash and incentives which includes the following 
* 1 week Vacation
* Cover of a Magazine
* 1 year Modeling Contract
* Becomes Miss Blacksatino Brand Ambassador
*A professional Portfolio
* Cosmetic products and many more


How To Register

STEP 1
:- Make a 1 minute video and stating Your Name and why you are Black and Proud


STEP 2
:- Post Picture on your Instagram Page and Tag @missblacksatinonigeria @blacksatinoblog

STEP 3
:- @missblacksatinonigeria will repost the Video and the 10 contestants Video with the highest likes will be selected to contest for the Crown 
Note
:- You have to be Dark skinned

:-  State your name and Location

:- Strictly on Instagram (so you don't have to worry about your Location)

:-  Voting will happen on the website www.blacksatino.com

Submission of Videos Ends January 15th 2017

For more information visit: www.blacksatino.com

Instagram: @missblacksatinonigeria, @blacksatinoblog

