The Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas workers (NUPENG) will today commence its three days warning strike, just as it will also meet with a delegation of the federal government, comprising the minister of state for petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachikwu and minister of Labour, Dr Chris Ngige

NUPENG president, Igwe Achese while addressing journalists yesterday in Abuja after the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the union however said the outcome of the meeting will determine if the strike will be suspended or continue beyond today.

He disclosed that no fewer than 4000 workers in the oil sector have lost their jobs due to various unfair labour practices by International Oil Companies (IOCs).

The NUPENG has been having disputes with International Oil Companies, IOCs, especially indiscriminate sack of workers without benefits and refusal to allow their workers to join union. He said the strike is imperatives as a result of “casualisation, job security, non-implementation of collectives agreement in the oil and gas sector in the country, and the bakarnisation of the ongoing divestment system that is currently taking place.

‘‘The last meeting we had over these matter was in May 2016. We have some positions which we took with the minister of petroleum, the GMD and other key agencies who were involved, in order for us drive this challenges. And as I speak, right from where we took the decision to go on the 3-day warning strike, nothing has be done.

‘‘We sincerely from the bottom of our heart want to commend the DG of SSS who has mediated on this matters strongly to see that the union did not go on strike, but it is unfortunately that nothing has been done to bring hope to the Nigerian workers in the sector,’’ he said.

It was gathered the union will today be meeting with the federal government at the ministry of labour to deliberate on the issues. The strike is coming after the expiration of a 21-day ultimatum given by NUPENG to government to address pending issues with IOCs.