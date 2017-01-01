Mrs. Mariel Rae-Omoh has been appointed as the new Acting Director General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC). She takes over from the former acting DG Boniface Ebuka, who was first appointed into the position following the removal of, Mrs. Sally Uwechue – Mbanefo by the Federal Government.





Until her new elevation, Mrs. Rae -Omoh, was the director of Hospitality and Travel Trade. She is a thoroughbred professional, who aside working in an international branded hotel in Nigeria, has spent most of her entire career life in NTDC where she has held various positions and responsibilities, including serving as the Zonal Coordinator of the former Calabar Zonal Office of NTDC.



