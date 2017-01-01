The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State yesterday allayed fears of residents on suspected explosive substance which was allegedly dropped in a manhole in one of the Streets in Agege area of the State, saying there was nothing to worry about.









The development had led to residents scampering for safety following the bomb scare, but rising from the Monthly Security Council Meeting chaired by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, the government urged the people to go about their normal businesses.







