The Chairman Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission and former Leader of the 7th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,Distinguished Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba was specially invited by the Speaker of the Ghanian Parliament Prof Aaron Mike Ocquaye to a special sitting of the 7th Parliament of the 4th Republic of Ghana and the 5th Presidential inauguration of the President of the 4th Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice Dr. Alhaji Mahumudu Bawumia on saturday 7th of January 2017.







Speaking with journalists on return, Ndoma-Egba congratulated the newly sworn-in Ghanian President pointing out that Nigeria and Ghana share common historical antecedents.







He commended President Mohammadu Buhari for his pivotal role in ensuring peaceful co-existence and good bilateral relations between Nigeria and other African countries.







He expressed confidence that both leaders would continue to cooperate and act in their countries common interest in ensuring a united and prosperous African continent.





On the Niger Delta,the Chairman encouraged stakeholders to continue to support the Government of President Mohammadu Buhari in the various palliative measures and developmental initiatives in ensuring peace,security and development in the region.







He further stated that the improved budgetary allocation of NDDC and other related Ministries and Agencies further indicates President Buhari's good intentions towards the Niger Delta Region.



