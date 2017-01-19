Many Nigerians have shown their displeasure at hosting of the second edition of Big Brother Nigeria in South Africa.

The Big Brother Nigeria reality show returned after ten years and with 12 housemates all Nigerians unveiled by the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

They are Uriel, Kemen, CocoIce, Bally, Marvis, Tony, Gifty, Soma, Bisola, Miyonse, TBoss and Efe.

Nigerians who are dissatisfied with the decision of the managers of the event to hold it in South Africa, took their protest to the social media.

A Nigerian Wale Adetona who was not happy with the decision said “I thought we were over this. This same thing was done with The Voice Naija.

Another Nigerian Sundowns_Fanatic said “it is because South Africa is the United States of Africa. It’s Europe basically for Africans.”

Also Kinglsey Omose posted in pidgin English: Una president go UK for medical checkup yet you dey ask why DSTV dey host Big Brother Naija for South Africa.

Following some of these negative comments the producers, Multichoice responding on tweeter said DSTV Nigeria does not have the capacity to host the show because they have a fully equipped house in South Africa.

The official handle of the DSTV stated that the house has already been in place in the home country of the satellite TV which makes the production and transmission easy.

It also stated that apart from Big Brother Africa, previous editions for other African countries were also held at the same house in South Africa.

Meanwhile Efe, the Warri boy from Jos Town has emerged the Head of House at the reality show as the contestants became busy with different activities on the first full day.

Former BBN mates and celebs like Daddy Showkey and Oritsefemi were part of the opening of BBN show held at Classique Event Place in Ikeja, Lagos.



