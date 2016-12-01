



Despite all the odds against her,Obiageli Omeke shone like a million stars at her graduation ceremony fromTexas A&M University Corpus Christi.









This was how her University described her achievement on its website









Obiageli Omeke: Fueled by a passion for nurturing others and helping the less fortunate, Obiageli Omeke graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Her pride and drive for success has led her to make history and become the first person from her village in Nigeria to obtain a bachelor’s degree and receive an education in the United States.”









I went through a lot in life before I left Nigeria and while I was in nursing school. However, my past life or family background didn't make me think less of myself or stop me from chasing my dreams. Not even the numerous problems I had in using school stopped me. I was determined and resilient on chasing my dreams.









She graduated with Honors and was inducted into a nursing honor society with 20 other students out of 80 nursing students that graduated for Fall semester 2016.









Not only that ,she was all nominated as an "Outstanding Islander" out of 867 students that graduated for the Fall semester 2016.









She was given the award because of all she went through in nursing school yet didn't give up in White populated school.









Oby who spoke to CKN News from her base confirmed she is the first American bachelors degree holder and the first graduate nurse from my community.









