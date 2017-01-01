Select Menu

DANGOTE GROUP

DANGOTE GROUP

Slider

Market Update

Market Update

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

COLUMNISTS

Gainers

Market Gainers

Gainers

Losers

Market Losers

Losers

» » NIGERIAN ARMY SUES PREMIUM TIMES OVER ATTACKS ON BURATAI
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Thursday, January 12, 2017 / comment : 0

The Nigerian Army has instituted a legal action against an online publication, the Premium Times over its failure to retract and apologize over false, subversive and malicious publications against the person of the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai and the Nigerian Army.

All efforts to make the medium make amend proved abortive.

Consequently, the Nigerian Army sent a letter to the management of the of the online publishers to retract and apologize before 31st December 2016.

The medium however remained adamant and recalcitrant.

Consequently, the Nigerian Army has briefed it's lawyers to institute legal action against the medium.
Thank you for your kind cooperation.

Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman
Director Army Public Relations

Tagged with:

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2015, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú