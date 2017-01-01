All efforts to make the medium make amend proved abortive.
Consequently, the Nigerian Army sent a letter to the management of the of the online publishers to retract and apologize before 31st December 2016.
The medium however remained adamant and recalcitrant.
Consequently, the Nigerian Army has briefed it's lawyers to institute legal action against the medium.
Thank you for your kind cooperation.
Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman
Director Army Public Relations
The medium however remained adamant and recalcitrant.
Consequently, the Nigerian Army has briefed it's lawyers to institute legal action against the medium.
Thank you for your kind cooperation.
Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman
Director Army Public Relations
No comments