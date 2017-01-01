The Nigerian Army has advised members of the public to be wary as suicide bombers have devised a new method of carrying out their acts.

Col. Mustapha Anka, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 7 Division, Maiduguri, gave the advice in a statement yesterday.

“This is to draw the attention of the general public to recent trend used by desperate remnants of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT). Recently, two female suicide bombers knocked at the door of one Bulama and Usman about 200 meters apart in Kalari general area of Maiduguri.

The daughter of the Bulama opened the door, while Usman himself opened his own door.Immediately the suicide bombers detonated their suicide vest, in the process killing the unsuspecting little girl, Usman and the two female suicide bombers. The general public is hereby advised to be cautious and wary of strange persons knocking on their doors,” Anka said.

He also advised that suspicious movement of persons should be reported to security agents without delay, adding that the curfew in Maiduguri was still being enforced by 10 p.m. daily.

“Any defaulter will be prosecuted accordingly,” he warned.

Source:NAN



