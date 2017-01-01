The Nigerian Army has denied reports that it was planning to attack Gambia, and remove Yahya Jammeh.
This was made known in a statement signed by Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman Director Army Public Relations on Thursday
General Sani Kukasheka Usman said the Nigerian Army’s attention was
drawn to a publication online that Nigeria raises troops for Gambia,
ready to remove Yahya Jammeh” but that the report is not true.
The statement reads
The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a publication by
Premium Times online news medium titled “EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria raises
troops for Gambia, ready to remove Yahya Jammeh”.
This is not true.
Consequently, Nigerian Army wishes to disassociate itself from such
false information that exists only in the figment of the imagination of
the medium.
There was no time or place Nigerian Army disclosed
such information to the medium. If there is any, we challenge them to
name the officer or soldier that gave them such information and when.
For the avoidance of doubt, Nigerian Army is not planning to attack any country.
It should be noted that such reckless and unprofessional reports is not
expected of any reputable and responsible news medium as it is inimical
to national security.
The publication apart from being false
in its entirety, it is unethical and capable of endangering the lives of
Nigerians in diaspora.
About CKN NIGERIA
Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments