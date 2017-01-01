The Nigerian Army has denied reports that it was planning to attack Gambia, and remove Yahya Jammeh.



This was made known in a statement signed by Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman Director Army Public Relations on Thursday



General Sani Kukasheka Usman said the Nigerian Army’s attention was drawn to a publication online that Nigeria raises troops for Gambia, ready to remove Yahya Jammeh” but that the report is not true.



The statement reads



The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a publication by Premium Times online news medium titled “EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria raises troops for Gambia, ready to remove Yahya Jammeh”.

This is not true.



Consequently, Nigerian Army wishes to disassociate itself from such false information that exists only in the figment of the imagination of the medium.



There was no time or place Nigerian Army disclosed such information to the medium. If there is any, we challenge them to name the officer or soldier that gave them such information and when.



For the avoidance of doubt, Nigerian Army is not planning to attack any country.



It should be noted that such reckless and unprofessional reports is not expected of any reputable and responsible news medium as it is inimical to national security.



The publication apart from being false in its entirety, it is unethical and capable of endangering the lives of Nigerians in diaspora.