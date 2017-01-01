He attributed the shortfall to the difficulty in accessing foreign exchange and removal of the 41 items.

According to him, the service was given a target of N937 billion as revenue in 2016.



“The strict insistence of the Comptroller General on application of instant laws enabled the service to generate a total that is inclusive of VAT of N898 billion.



“If VAT is removed, duty collection only is N720 billion, our performance represent a percentage of 76.90 per cent.



“Hopefully we will do better in 2017,’’ Attah said.



According to him, the comptroller General in recent time had taken steps to effect some redeployment in a bid to strengthen operations and reposition the service for improved delivery.



Source: NAN

