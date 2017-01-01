th Convocation Lecture of the university. The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, will on Thursday January 26, 2017, join the league of eminent Nigerians who deliver the Convocation Lecture of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He will speak at the 46Convocation Lecture of the university. Danbatta who is billed to present a paper titled: The Role of ICT Infrastructure in Tertiary Education in Nigeria: NCC Interventions, is a Professor of telecommunications engineering.









According to the invitation letter signed by the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Benjamin C. Ozumba, the lecture “is a major activity that marks the annual convocation ceremonies”. He said, the event has, in the past, featured lecture presentations by renowned Nigerians like Chief OlusegunObasanjo, Dr. ObiageliEzekwesili, late Prof Dora Akunyili, and Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah, among others.









Danbatta, who presented the October 2016 lecture of Nigerian Academy of Engineering was also the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the NCC to address the participants Senior Executive Course (SEC) of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPS).









He was, last year, invited to address 38th Senior Executive Course (SEC) of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPS), on Thursday, March 31.









Since he assumed the mantle of leadership of the Africa’s biggest telecom regulatory body, NCC has continued to receive more global attention with numerous international recognitions coming its way.





Tony Ojobo

Director, Public Affairs