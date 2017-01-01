The immediate past governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomole on Tuesday visited president Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential Villa, Abuja.Both men met behind closed doors in the president’s office and the details of the meeting were not made public.This would be the first time the former governor who understandable shares an affinity with the president is visiting the villa since he exited office in November, 2016.Asked to speak on his mission to the Villa following an atmosphere of conviviality with State House correspondents, Oshiomole said he was at the nation’s seat of power to formally appreciate the president for coming 3 days to his departure to commission some signature projects executive by his administration.Cajoled to speak on the possibility of his appointment as a Minister, the ex-governor who wore his usual khaki Colour Safari, a black shoe to match and his eyeglasses maintained his calmness, saying he was at the villa to wish the president happy birthday and nothing more.Oshiomole was later to be seen coming from the vice presidential wing to the office of the Chief of Staff to the president.It will be recalled that during the projects commissioning, the president noted highly Oshiomole’s achievements and rapped the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC to engage him at the national level for further service delivery.“It will be a pity to waste his energy by him retiring. I hope there will be a higher assignment for him to do more for the nation. I congratulate the governor for his hard work; Oshiomhole is a hard working governor. We will need his services in Abuja.“Thank you for inviting me, most especially during this time in the country. You have served two terms and you are about to leave. You deserve a place in history. I hope the APC will look for a place for you because your service for the country is far from over,” Buhari said.There are expectation that the president would reshuffle his cabinet soon.