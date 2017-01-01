Bad portion of the Abuja airport runway

Highlights of the meeting as covered by CKN News .

1.The FG will spend N1.14bn on logistics to relocate personnel and equipment to Kaduna .

2.Repair of Abuja..Kaduna to gulp N1.05bn within 50 days.

3.Total Cost of resurfacing the Abuja runway by Julius Berger is N5.14bn .

4.The Police will deploy a 500 member crack tactical team to secure the Abuja Kaduna road during the period,it will also provide exclusive services to VIP passengers during the period from Kaduna to Abuja.

5.The Ministers and Julius Berger insisted that the airport should be totally shutdown for six week,a position the Nigerian Society of Engineers felt is not necessary, it suggested the airport could still function while repair works is ongoing.

The team will reconvene again to compare notes.The airport will be shutdown in March 2017

Various stakeholders in the aviation and allied industries were guests of the Senate yesterday to answer questions bordering on the proposed six weeks closure of the Airport.Those in attendance were the Ministers of Works,Minister of State, Aviation, Inspector General of Police (Represented), MD of Julius Berger,Nigerian Society of Engineers ,FRSC etc..