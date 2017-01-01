er-General Abubakar, gives them the appearance of nursing mothers. He explained that the two recent suicide bomb attacks in Madagali, Adamawa State, were executed via this tactic.

The DHQ called on Nigerians wishes to seize this opportunity to be patient and cooperate with the military and other security agencies while carrying out thorough security search and checks.





It stated that the traffic snarls at military and security check points arising from rigorous security checks are not meant to cause discomfort, but to ensure that lives and properties are protected.





The Defence Spokesperson urged members of the public to always volunteer useful information to the military and other security agencies that would assist in exposing Boko Haram

