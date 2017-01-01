ourmonger in his letter dated December 30, 2016 and addressed to the monarch.

This was in response to the unpleasant remarks about Obasanjo and his alleged use of Nuhu Ribadu’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC to witch-hunt and extort Globacom Chairman, Dr Mike Adenuga during his tenure as President.



It was however gathered that to douse the tension being generated by the negative publicity their face-off was getting, Obasanjo picked his phone to call the Awujale on Thursday January 5 to make peace with the Ijebu monarch.



A reliable source very close to Obasanjo who confirmed the telephone conversation between the two friends said “Baba Obasanjo pleaded with the Awujale not to allow the media come in between them.”



Ironically, Obasanjo made the call on the same day his letter to the monarch was published widely by some national newspapers. After pleading with the monarch to sheathe his sword, the former President then invited the monarch to honour him with his presence at the commissioning of a new mosque built within the premises of his Presidential Library in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital on February 11.



“I overheard the Awujale expressing concern over what he would tell the media if they ambush him to answer some questions on their relationship at the event, but Baba Obasanjo assured him that he would handle the media well that day”, the source added.



As part of efforts to confirm the development, Saturday Sun’s correspondent visited the Presidential Library and indeed established that the mosque which may bring Obasanjo and Awujale together in the public for the first time after their controversy was actually ready for commissioning as artisans were busy putting finishing touches to the building.



All efforts to speak with the two leaders on the matter failed while their aides were not forthcoming on enquiries.



Investigations revealed that the allegations that generated hot exchange between the two friends were not new or strange to Obasanjo as he attended the launch of the book titled, ‘Awujale: The Autobiography of Alaiyeluwa Oba S. K. Adetona, Ogbagba II’ in June 2010 to mark the monarch’s 50th coronation anniversary at Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.



Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called the paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona to say 'I'm sorry' over his choice of words in his letter to the Awujale to debunk allegations levelled against him in the monarch's autobiography.