MASSOB LEADER UWAZURUIKE BLASTS NNAMDI KANU,DESCRIBES HIM AS A FRAUDSTER
The Chieftain has also described Nnamdi Kanu and his IPOB as fraudsters who are out to deceive gullible people, saying that he does not need to be masked to give evidence against the Director of Radio Biafra if he wishes to do so, but would have done so in open court.
The IPOB Director of Media, Emma Powerful in a recent media statement issued in Owerri had alleged that the MASSOB/BIM leader, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike and one Mr.Chijioke Mbaneri from Enugu state and some others had agreed with the DSS to hide under a screen to give evidence on the ongoing treason trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu before Justice Binta Nyako in Abuja.
Source:Punch
