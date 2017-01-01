and his IPOB as fraudsters who are out to deceive gullible people, saying that he does not need to be masked to give evidence against the Director of Radio Biafra if he wishes to do so, but would have done so in open court.

The Leader of the Biafra Independent Movement and Founder of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike has dismissed as idiotic the allegation by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra that he is one of the masked persons who had agreed to testify in the on-going treason case brought against the detained Director of Radio Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.The Chieftain has also described Nnamdi KanuThe IPOB Director of Media, Emma Powerful in a recent media statement issued in Owerri had alleged that the MASSOB/BIM leader, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike and one Mr.Chijioke Mbaneri from Enugu state and some others had agreed with the DSS to hide under a screen to give evidence on the ongoing treason trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu before Justice Binta Nyako in Abuja.Source:Punch