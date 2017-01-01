The Nigeria Customs Service in a statement signed by the Deputy Public Relations Officer, Joseph Attah on Tuesday, said the move is meant to strengthen operations and reposition the Service to meet the challenges of the New Year 2017.





It said the ACGs affected include Charles Edike who was moved from Zone A to the Human Resource Development (HRD), Ahmed Mohammed from HRD to Zone B, Aminu Dangaladima from Zone B to Enforcement, and Francis Dosumu from Enforcement to Zone D.





The other ACGs are Augustine Chidi from Zone D to Excise, Free Trade Zone and Industrial Incentives (Ex, FTZ, & I I), Monday Abueh from Excise, FTZ, & I.I. to Zone A, Umar Sanusi from the Headquarter (HQ) to Zone C, and Abdulkadir Azerema from Zone C to HQ.





The redeployment of Deputy Comptrollers of Customs affected the Service Public Relations Officer, Wale Adeniyi, who is now posted to Apapa Customs Area Command, Lagos.





Col. Ali charged the officers who are reporting in their new Zones and Commands as well as all officers and men of the Service to ensure maximum collection of revenue and strict implementation of government's fiscal policy.