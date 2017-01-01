Select Menu

Posted date: Friday, January 20, 2017

A 38-year-old unemployed man, Hussein Mohammed, defecated in the dock at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, yesterday, while standing trial for alleged theft of a motorcycle valued at N65,000.

The accused was arraigned before Magistrate G. O. Anifowose on a charge of stealing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accused was panting in the dock and when his plea was to be taken, he defecated and urinated uncontrollably right in the courtroom amid tears.

The court was forced to adjourn briefly, while the accused was immediately taken to the toilet to clean up.

Some 20 minutes later, the court relocated to another room where his plea was finally taken.
The accused, who said he resides under the bridge at Iyana-Ipaja, a suburb of Lagos, summoned courage and entered a “not guilty” plea.

The magistrate granted the accused a bail of N60,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Racheal Williams told the court that the offence was committed on January 13, at Aina George Junction, Ilupeju, Lagos.

The case has been adjourned to Feb. 8 for mention.

Source:NAN

