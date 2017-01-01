The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has advised all those with clear vision about life to show determination and be prepared to make sacrifices in order to realise their dreams. Oyeyemi stated this in response to goodwill messages and encomiums poured on him by friends and well wishers who held a reception in his honour in the aftermath of his award of degree of Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Public Administration by the University of Nigeria Nsukka at its 46th Convocation held over the weekend.







According to Oyeyemi, anyone that desires good things in life must be prepared to bear with difficulties, hurdles and obstacles that could discourage him from actualising his dream. He stresses, however, that with conviction about the rightness of one's action and determination built on self sacrifice, nothing is impossible to achieve in life. He further informed the gathering that contrary to the belief among some people that he commenced the programme recently, he had been on it for close to 14 years within which he had gone on different postings and undertaken challenging assignments in the Corps, adding that his determination to complete it was sustained till he acquired the certificate.







"Let me thank all of you for this honour done to me today through the reception. I want to use this opportunity to clear the air on how long it took me to complete the programme. For the avoidance of doubt, I started it in 2002, but shortly after my first seminar presentation, I was posted out of Abuja to Yola. It actually took me 14 years to finally complete it last year," he stated.







The Corps Marshal thanked all those that contributed in one way or the other to the realisation of the dream, assuring that he would willingly share the knowledge with others. He further noted that his motivation for aggressive pursuit of knowledge was never to enhance his career in the FRSC; saying he did not need PhD or higher degree to attain a particular position. Rather he said, his love for knowledge and desire to share it with others was what kept him focused over the years.







Oyeyemi admonishes all those desirous of achieving success in life never to succumb to temporal difficulties, but work harder and be willing to hold firmly unto their dreams, believing that success would come their way at the end. He particularly urged staff of the FRSC to sustain their commitment to hard work and drive to serve humanity with passion as a reflection of the value which the FRSC stands for. "Every staff must rededicate to the ideals of hard work and improved service delivery to the people in the collective resolve to reciprocate the goodwill of the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians who have continued to give unprecedented support to the FRSC," the Corps Marshal stated.







In their various goodwill messages, friends and well wishers who came to felicitate with the Corps Marshal, were unanimous in their description of his hard work, commitment and compassionate nature as “exemplary.” They enjoined every staff of the FRSC and all aspiring young men and women to emulate him in their struggles for self actualisation.







Earlier, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi was admitted into the degree of Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Public Administration of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, at its 46th convocation, by the Chancellor, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi at the Convocation Square. In his address at the occasion, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Benjamin Ozumba congratulated all the graduating students for meeting the intellectual and moral standards set by the University which have made the institution a centre of excellence in the rating of Nigerian universities. He disclosed that of the total of 2,023 graduates admitted to post graduate degrees, 365 were in the Doctorate of Philosophy classification, 1,419 in Matters while 239 were in post graduate diploma category.







The Visitor to the University, President Muhammadu Buhari who was represented at the occasion by the Minister of State, Education, Professor Anthony Onwuka while congratulating the graduates, urged them to sustain the good name earned by the University over the years. He warned them against engaging in work that lacks meaning or one that produces useless or harmful products or work that merely services the bureaucratic structure.







Among those that graced the reception held at the Coal City Estate Enugu, were the former Military Administrator of Osun state, Col. Anthony Obi, heads of military and paramilitary formations in Enugu state, Zonal Commanding Officer, Zone RS9 Enugu, Assistant Corps Marshal Sam Obayemi as well as Commanding Officers from the component commands, including the Commandant of the FRSC Academy Udi, Assistant Corps Marshal Kenneth Nwaegbe and host of other friends and well wishers who were hosted by the President of Road Safety Officers' Wives Association (ROSOWA), Mrs Yemisi Bolanle Oyeyemi.



