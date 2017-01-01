.



According to report,£153,000 Credits passed through bank accounts of pastor under a false name before he was arrested at his home in Titford Road, Oldbury.Other Members of his Scam group bagged 44 years Jail Sentence

Donald Nwachukwu is the General Overseer, Kingdom of God Fire Church, Bilston ,UK.He is behind over 45 fake Love-Relationships racket in United Kingdom .He was accused of collecting £6,500 each from desperate Nigerians willing to marry in Britaindrives customized vehicles, wear designers' outfits, very expensive wristwatches. He lives in a luxurious home described by many as a palatial mansion tucked along Titford Road, Oldbury, United Kingdom, UK. His words were law to many of his large congregation at the Kingdom of God Fire Church in Bilston.Not many are in the know that Pastor Donald Nwachukwu, controversial General Overseer of this church has by his shameful actions turned 'Holy House of God to Den of Thieves,' exploiting vulnerable Nigerians to the tune of £153,000 over a period of time desperate of acquiring British citizenship by marriage.