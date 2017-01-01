.
According to report,£153,000 Credits passed through bank accounts of pastor under a false
name before he was arrested at his home in Titford Road, Oldbury.Other Members of his Scam group bagged 44 years Jail Sentence
He drives customized vehicles, wear designers' outfits, very expensive
wristwatches. He lives in a luxurious home described by many as a
palatial mansion tucked along Titford Road, Oldbury, United Kingdom, UK.
His words were law to many of his large congregation at the Kingdom of
God Fire Church in Bilston.
Not many are in the know that Pastor Donald
Nwachukwu, controversial General Overseer of this church has by his
shameful actions turned 'Holy House of God to Den of Thieves,'
exploiting vulnerable Nigerians to the tune of £153,000 over a period
of time desperate of acquiring British citizenship by marriage.
