

The Acting Commissioner for Transportation, Prince Nofiu Elegushi, who issued the directive, said LASTMA officials should rather lend a helping hand to owners of broken down vehicles.



Elegushi, who charged officials to give the LASTMA a new lease of life, said the broken down vehicles should be towed to owners’ mechanic workshops and not LASTMA yards and that owners of such vehicles should no longer be fined as was the usual practice.



According to him, vehicle owners, based on understanding, should pay towing charges. Elegushi explained that this feat would not only assist motorists out of a difficult situation, it would aid free flow of traffic by the prompt action of LASTMA operatives.



The Commissioner urged the public to see LASTMA officials as friends and treat them as such.

According to him, the LASTMA officials would be better appreciated, when owners of broke down vehicles are quickly assisted.



He, however, warned that broken down vehicles should not be repaired on the road.

Lagos State Government yesterday, directed officials of the State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to immediately stop impounding and towing broken down vehicles.