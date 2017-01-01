Lagos State Government is set to host a 2-Day Summit on Administration of Justice, bringing together Stakeholders in the Justice system to discuss and proffer solutions to improve the sector.





The Summit, organised by the Ministry of Justice, with the theme “Contemporary Trends; Catalysts for Justice Sector Reform in Lagos State”, is scheduled to hold between January 30 - 31, 2017, at Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos





Speaking on the event, the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice Mr. Adeniji Kazeem, said that the Stakeholders Summit 2017 is a platform for exchange of knowledge and ideas among stakeholders.





He said 25 notable speakers drawn from within and outside the country are expected to feature at the event, adding that the sessions prepared for the Summit will consist of Plenary, Panelist discussions, a host of deep interactive sessions as well as robust discussions addressing the most topical issues in Justice Administration.





According to him, there is the need to continue to update our laws and policies in order to create an enabling environment for investors and tourists, and the best way to do this is through contributions and participation of stakeholders.





Dignataries expected at the summit include the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, who is the Keynote Speaker, while Governor Akinwunmi Ambode is the Special Guest of Honour.



