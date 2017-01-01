Select Menu

DANGOTE GROUP

DANGOTE GROUP

Slider

Market Update

Market Update

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

COLUMNISTS

Gainers

Market Gainers

Gainers

Losers

Market Losers

Losers

» » » KUMUYI,OYEDEPO ,OLUKOYA OTHERS MAY RETIRE AS NEW LAW FORCES ADEBOYE TO RETIRE AS RCCG GO
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Saturday, January 07, 2017 / comment : 0

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, at the RCCG Annual Ministers Thanksgiving this morning, announced his retirement as the General Overseer of the church.

The Church is now to be led by Pastor Obayemi, as the new General Overseer, Pastor Funsho Odesola, as the new Church Secretary and Pastor Adeyokunu, as the new Church Treasurer.

This is sequel to the new legal requirements set up by the Financial Regulations Council, guiding all registered churches, mosques, CSOs. They have a maximum period of twenty years to lead their organizations.

 In retirement, they are not permitted to hand over to their families.

With this new development,Pastors Bishop David Oyedepo  of Winners,Mountain of Fire, Pastor Olukoya ,Deeper Life Kumuyi and other top General Overseers may be forced to retire soon from their Churches .

Tagged with:

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2015, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú