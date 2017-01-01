Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, at the RCCG Annual Ministers Thanksgiving this morning, announced his retirement as the General Overseer of the church.The Church is now to be led by Pastor Obayemi, as the new General Overseer, Pastor Funsho Odesola, as the new Church Secretary and Pastor Adeyokunu, as the new Church Treasurer.This is sequel to the new legal requirements set up by the Financial Regulations Council, guiding all registered churches, mosques, CSOs. They have a maximum period of twenty years to lead their organizations.In retirement, they are not permitted to hand over to their families.With this new development,Pastors Bishop David Oyedepo of Winners,Mountain of Fire, Pastor Olukoya ,Deeper Life Kumuyi and other top General Overseers may be forced to retire soon from their Churches .