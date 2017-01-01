Select Menu

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Sunday, January 15, 2017 / comment : 0



Kidnappers of Nigerian Turkish International Colleges have contacted the family of one of the abducted victims, demanding N100m ransom.

A source close to the family said that the kidnappers contacted the family in the early hours of Sunday.

“The kidnappers called early this morning and demanded N100m. That is what they are insisting on for now, but the family cannot raise such amount.

“We are worried. We hope God will touch their heart to free all the victims.The police are also assuring us that they are on top of the situation,” the source said.

Eight persons, comprising three regular pupils, two intending Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination candidates, and three staff members had been kidnapped on Friday on the school premises at gunpoint.

Source:Punch

