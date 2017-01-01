The teachers and students of the Nigerian Tulip International College (NITC) in Ogun State who were abducted on the 14th of this month, have been released.





The spokesperson of the college, Cemal Yigit ‎ , said in a statement yesterday, “We wish to inform the general public that the kidnapped students and staff of the Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC) Ogun State, have regained freedom.”





He said the victims were released yesterday evening after a painstaking collaborative effort by the relevant security agencies in the country. ‎





The statement said further: “The management of NTIC wishes to express our gratitude to the relevant security agencies for their efforts in securing the release of the three students, one Turkish teacher, a cook and three supervisors. We also wish to extend our appreciation to the government and good people of Ogun state for their support throughout the difficult period.”





The statement also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, the Inspector General of Police, the Director-General of the Department of State Services, and the Chief of Army Staff for their role in the release of the abducted people.



