...

medical check-up.

Mohammed said it is only in Nigeria that citizens wake up in the morning to wish their president dead.



He stated: "I don't want to lend my voice to a very silly thing. I will not join this debate. I think there are more serious issues of state to discuss than this issue.



"It's only in this part of the world that you wake up in the morning and you say the president of the country is dead. I will not join that kind of debate at all."

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has described President Muhammadu Buhari's rumoured death as a "silly thing."He was fielding questions from State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council ‎meeting presided over by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo today.The Presidency had at the weekend dispelled the rumoured death of Buhari who is currently holidaying in London where he is also billed to undergo a