Ijaw Youth Council yesterday protested in Port Harcourt what it described as unjust and unfair treatment of former First Lady Dame Patience Jonathan by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC.They wondered why the EFCC was turning overlooking eye to other former First ladies and concentrating on only Mrs Jonathan.The protest which started at Obi Akpor local government area caused traffic gridlock on the way. Addressing reporters at the end of the protest, Chairman IYC Iyerifama Goodwill Jaja said Niger Delta youths would not allow the EFCC to harass and intimidate Mrs Jonathan.The youth leader warned that if Mrs Jonathan's property and those of her immediate families were not safe in the North, the property of prominent Northerners in Ijaw land will suffer similar fate.