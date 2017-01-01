Select Menu

IGP IBRAHIM IDRIS LEADS POLICE DELEGATION TO VISIT BUHARI IN LONDON
Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Wednesday, January 25, 2017 / comment : 0

Against the backdrop of speculations about the true state of health of President Muhammadu Buhari in a London hospital, Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Kputom Idris, on Tuesday led a high powered police delegation to visit the President in London.

Reliable sources said  the IGP was accompanied by the DIG in charge Finance and Administration, Mr. Shuiabu Gambo, Commissioner ...of Police in Charge Monitoring Unit, CP Umar Garba and other top ranking officers who left the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport early Tuesday morning.

Asked reasons for the impromptu visit, the source declined comments but confirmed the trip was a top secret and planned at short notice. Recall that President Buhari left Nigeria last Thursday for 2-week holiday in London, though his Special Adviser on Media, Femi Adesina said that he will use the opportunity to undergo a medical check-up.

Speculations have been rife about the true health status of the president with the presidency insisting weekend that the President is hale and hearty, that he only went on vacation to rest.

Source:Vanguard

