of Police in Charge Monitoring Unit, CP Umar Garba and other top ranking officers who left the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport early Tuesday morning.

Asked reasons for the impromptu visit, the source declined comments but confirmed the trip was a top secret and planned at short notice. Recall that President Buhari left Nigeria last Thursday for 2-week holiday in London, though his Special Adviser on Media, Femi Adesina said that he will use the opportunity to undergo a medical check-up.



Speculations have been rife about the true health status of the president with the presidency insisting weekend that the President is hale and hearty, that he only went on vacation to rest.



Source:Vanguard

