The Head of Delegation of International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) to Nigeria Mr. Eloi Fillion and Mr. Pietro Rosario Till, The regional police and security Forces delegate Lake Chad region paid a courtesy visit to the Inspector General of Police on 20-01-2017 at the Force Headquarters, Abuja to intimate the IGP on the activities of Red cross in Nigeria particularly in north east.





The Inspector General of Police IGP Ibrahim K. Idris NPM, mni, while receiving the delegation of ICRC expressed satisfaction and assured them maximum co-operation of the Nigeria Police Force.



