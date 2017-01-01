Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu yesterday said he would not defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) to save his job.





A statement by his Special Assistant (Political Matters), Okey Ozoani, assured Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faithful and Nigerians that “Ekweremadu is going nowhere”.





After the removal of Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume as the Senate leader, there were speculations Ekweremadu might be sacked.





Ndume asked Ekweremadu to watch his back.

Ozoani said: “Senator Ekweremadu is not contemplating leaving PDP. He is more concerned about fixing the country’s biting economic and security conditions and other challenges than saving his job as the Deputy President of the Senate.





“It is his view that Nigeria has to first exist for us to have political parties to belong to or political offices to occupy. Studies have shown a direct relationship between economic conditions and survival of democracy.





“The primary responsibility our Constitution places on our government is to cater to the wellbeing of the citizens as well as security of their lives and property. When such are threatened, everyone should necessarily get serious and preoccupied with contributing his or her quota to salvaging the country.



