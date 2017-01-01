Mr Barrow is seen here with American Ambassador and British High Commissioner to Gamba

President Elect of Republic of Gambia, Mr. Adama Barrow is alive and safe contrary to false News being circulated online about his reported Assassinated by agents loyal to outgoing President Yahya Jammeh.



Coalition sources says Barrow is safe and sound but remain concern about his security barely 14 days before his Inauguration on January 19.



The incumbent President has vowed not to hand over power to him despite congratulating him after his victory at the poll