Senate President,Bukola Saraki has denied the rumours making the rounds that he is scheming to take over as Nigeria’s President.





This was his reaction to the rumour





My attention has been drawn to a speculation on some online media about supposed meeting of some Governors who held Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to ransom and sought for Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki to take over the Presidency.









My first initial reaction was to ignore this empty rumour but after being inundated with calls from across the country and abroad, it became necessary for me to make clarifications from our own end.









It is a good thing that the Presidency had dismissed the speculation and showed that there is no substance to it. However, i feel it should be known that those behind this baseless, empty and unintelligent mischief are those who do not love this country.







