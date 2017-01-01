

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed has directed the immediate release of first and second quarter allocations to tertiary institutions in the State





Besides, he charged that any institution’s head that fails to meet revenue targets resulting in salary arrears will be changed.



Governor Ahmed, who gave the directive during a meeting with heads of government owned- tertiary institutions in the state, explained that the revenue projections for the schools have been included in the 2017 budget proposal, and formed the basis of agreed subventions.





The Governor noted that the heads of schools in the State must intensify efforts to market their institutions, increase student numbers and enhance their internally generated revenues (IGR) to meet recurrent expenditure. This, according to the governor, will ensure that they meet their projected revenues, with an assurance that the State government will continue to meet its obligations to the institutions in terms of provisions of subventions and infrastructures.



Ahmed, however, expressed confidence that the management of the institutions will meet their targets and pledged the state government's continued support saying that the Institutions will soon be restructured and made self-sustaining in view of current economic realities and global trends.