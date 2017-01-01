The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Engineer Babachir Lawal has commended the Management of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) for instituting a credible promotion process that meets global process, calling for its sustenance in subsequent promotion exercise. Engineer Babachir stated this today while decorating some senior officers of the FRSC who were successful in the last promotion exercise.
The SGF who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, General Service
Office, Alhaji Mohammed Bukar noted that the FRSC’s promotion process
which involved physical fitness tests and computer based written and
oral examinations were conducted with the highest level of integrity and
strict adherence to regimental ethics. According to him, the promotion
examinations were conducted strictly in accordance with the global best
practices.
“I congratulate the Management of the FRSC for the
will and capacity to adhere to the guidelines they set for the promotion
examinations in the face of pressures from the various interest groups
which could have undermined the process,” he stated. The SGF further
stated that promotion is an attestation to staff’s hard work, dedication
and commitment to duties and a reward for loyalty and shared vision of
the staff with the organisation, adding that it also provides
opportunity for successful and non successful candidates to reflect on
the realities of the exercise.
Engineer Bbachir lawal urged
those that lost out in the exercise to be patient and wait for another
opportunity, pointing out that if in doubt such officers should feel
free to use official channel of communication to seek redress. He warned
against anonymous petition writing and making allegations that cannot
be substantiated, appealing to such staff to desist from the act or face
severe disciplinary action. “We are aware that FRSC has meticulously
put in place a system of transparency in the conduct of the examinations
and redress system that guarantees the integrity of the process,” he
stated.
While congratulating the promoted staff, the SGF
assured that the Federal Government will remain committed to addressing
the challenges of staff capacity development and provision of logistic
and infrastructural facilities to the FRSC to ensure optimal performance
by the staff. He specially commended staff for the efficient traffic
management they displayed during the recent Christmas and New Year
celebrations as evidenced by the massive deployment of personnel in all
identified black spots, which led to safer road environments for
travellers during the festivities. He urged the staff to sustain the
commitment in the New Year.
In his own goodwill message, the
Deputy Governor of Niger state, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Ketso while
congratulating the promoted staff, commended the FRSC Management for
providing an enabling environment for its staff to develop their
capacities. He gave assurances that the Niger state government will
continue to collaborate with the FRSC to ensure sanity on the nation’s
highways particularly in the state.
In his keynote address,
the Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Boboye Oyeyemi disclosed that a total of
five hundred and eighty eight (588) Officers were successful in the
recent promotion exercise. He further stated that the figure is made up
of 1 Deputy Road Marshal (DCM), 8 Assistant Corps Marshals (ACMs), 11
Corps Commanders (CCs), 75 Deputy Corps Commanders (DCCs), 125 Assistant
Corps Commanders (ACCs), 12 Chief Route Commanders (CRCs), 11
Superintendent Route Commanders (SRCs), 108 Route Commanders (RCs) and
237 Deputy Route Commanders (DRCs).
While validating the
integrity of the FRSC’s promotion process, the Corps Marshal noted that
it was not only thorough in planning but also in execution, adding that
apart from meeting the criteria set for the exercise, it duly reflected
the Federal Character principles of the Federal Government aimed at
ensuring balance in the federation’s diversity. “With the newly promoted
DCM, each of the six geopolitical zones of the country now has a Deputy
Corps Marshal. Other Senior ranks from ACM to DCC have also been
carefully distributed among personnel from all the States of the
federation,” he said.
The FRSC Boss enjoined all the promoted
officers to strive to live up to the demands of their new ranks and
continue to exhibit humility, obedience, leadership qualities and
improved service delivery. He stressed that Management is not unmindful
of cases of those that lost out in the exercise which he described as
highly competitive, but warned against such officers faulting the clear
and structural system worked out for the purpose. Accordingly, he
appealed for calm, noting that there could be another opportunity for
them, adding that as a human-based system, it is impossible to satisfy
the yearnings and aspirations of everyone at a time, even with the best
efforts and intentions.
“For the avoidance of doubt, there can
only be a Corps Marshal and 6 Deputy Corps Marshals at any given time.
This equally applies to the file of Assistant Corps Marshals and other
Management ranks that the system can accommodate,” he stated. Oyeyemi
called on those that lost out in the promotion exercise, either for lack
of space or failure to measure up to the requirements to understand the
basic principles driving the exercise, saying they should rather not
nurse grudges against Management but reaffirm their dedication and
loyalty to FRSC as an organisation that is built and run on the
principles of command and control to which all serving Officers have
sworn to abide with.
“This honoured value system abhors rumour
mongering, anonymous petition writing, side talks, hearsay and all
other forms of unfounded fairy tales capable of undermining the
integrity of the system.
“In the light of this, the tripod
principle of Consultation, Rewards and Punishment (CRP) would continue
to be applied in identifying hard work and indolence in the system for
appropriate application,” Oyeyemi stated.
The Corps Marshal
assured staff that promotion in the FRSC will continue to be consistent,
transparent and everyone due will be given the desired consideration.
“In order to further improve on the process, Management has set up a
committee charged with the task of looking into the Corps promotion
processes and procedures so as to further harvest all accruable
individual and corporate advantages for national development,” he
further stated.
The Corps Marshal urged Nigerians to always
remember that road safety is a shared responsibility and requires high
level of mutual participation in the appropriate directions. He called
on the citizens to dutifully discharge their civic responsibilities, the
least of which is obedience to road traffic rules and regulations for
the nation to assail and be counted among the accomplished nations as
envisioned in Vision 20:2020. He thanked the President for approving the
outcome of the promotion exercise and commended Nigerians for their
consistent support for the Corps.
The decoration ceremony of
the 9 senior officers including a Deputy Corps Marshal (DCM) and 8
Assistant Corps Marshals (ACM) was jointly done by the representative of
the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Deputy
Governor of Niger state with the support of the Corps Marshal. The
joyous occasion was witnessed by some top Management staff of the FRSC
and well wishers who came in large number in solidarity with the
promoted Officers.
