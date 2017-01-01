Following the recent promotion of senior officers and other intermediate officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps, the Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi has approved the redeployment of some of the newly promoted senior officers in the capacity of Deputy Corps Marshal, Assistant Corps Marshals and Corps Commanders, who are all expected to report to their new Commands on Wednesday January 18, 2017.





According to the Head Media Relations and Strategy of the Corps, Bisi Kazeem, the newly promoted Deputy Corps Marshal (DCM) Dauda Biu who was formerly the Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Finance and Accounts at the National Headquarters of the Corps, still remains the Head of the Department.





He however stated that the designations of some of the other senior officers have been changed to suit their new ranks.





He gave the list of the officers posted as: Assistant Corps Marshal Kayode Fanola formerly the Corps Secretary at the Headquarters, has now been posted to the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS); Assistant Corps Marshal Susan Ajenge who was formerly the Sector Commander Niger State, is now the new Corps Secretary at the Headquarters; Assistant Corps Marshal Efosa Osawe still remains the Head of Corps Safety Engineering Office at the Headquarters.





In the same vein, Assistant Corps Marshal Taiwo Eseyin who was former Zonal Head of Operations at the Zone RS7 Abuja Zonal Command Headquarters, moves to Corps Marshal Office, Assistant Corps Marshal Gilbert Igbokwe still remains the Corps Budget Officer while Assistant Corps Marshal Albert Moore equally remains as the Corps Transport Safety Officer.





Similarly, Assistant Corps Marshal Fidelis Osakwe; who was formerly the Head of Section Discipline under the Administration and Human Resources at the Headquarters, is now the Assistant Corps Marshal Administration under the Administration and Human Resource Department at the National Headquarters.





He added that apart from Assistant Corps Marshal Ayobami Omiyale, former Sector Commander Kogi State Sector Command, now Zonal Commanding Officer Sokoto; and Assistant Corps Marshal Peter Kibo former Sector Commander Imo State Sector Command, now Zonal Commanding Officer Bauchi, all former Zonal Commanding Officers remain in their present areas of jurisdiction.





The Head Media relations and Strategy added that five out of 12 Corps Commanders in the capacity of Zonal Head of Operations have been redeployed to other Zonal Command Headquarters in the same capacity, as well as five out of 37 Corps Commanders in the capacity of Sector Commanders, who were posted to other Sector Commands.



