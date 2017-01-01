Select Menu

FOUR ALLEGED KILLERS OF CYNTHIA OSOKOGU (LURED VIA FACEBOOK) GETS JUDGEMENT MARCH 23rd
Posted date: Friday, January 13, 2017



A Lagos State High Court in Igbosere has fixed March 23, 2017, for judgment in the trial of the suspected killers of Cynthia Osokogu.

Miss Osokogu was the daughter of a retired Major General of the Nigerian Army who was allegedly murdered by her Fakebook friends in July 2002 at an hotel in Festac area of the state.

Cynthia was  a post-graduate student of Nasarawa State University before she was allegedly lured to Lagos where she was killed. The suspected killers are: Okwumo Nwabufo, Olisaeloka Ezike, Orji Osita, and Ezike Nonso.

The accused were arraigned on a six-count charge of conspiracy, murder, stealing, recklessness, negligence and possession of stolen goods.
Alleged killers

Presiding judge, Justice Olabisi  Akinlade yesterday announced the date for the judgment after the adoption of final written addresses of all counsels in the trial.

The murder trial began on February 8, 2013, with the state calling the hotel receptionist as the first witness.

