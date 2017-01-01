Select Menu

FORMER SENATE PRESIDENT,KEN NNAMANI JOINS APC
Posted date: Monday, January 23, 2017

Former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani, on Sunday at his Amaechi ward in Enugu South Council Area of Enugu State joined the All Progressives Congress, APC.

This is coming nearly one year after he denounced his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Nnamani, who spoke after he received his ‎membership card from the APC’s national registration committee, said impunity and undemocratic practices killed the PDP.

He declared that the PDP was now dead, unproductive and unprofitable.

