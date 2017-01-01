The former Minister of State for Education, Saka Saadu is dead.

...

According to the eldest son of the deceased, Bolaji Saadu, who confirmed the news said he died at the age of 80.The Chief lmam of llorin, Mohammed Bashir, led the Janazah prayer, which took place at the family House of the late Minister at Okekere, llorin.The janazah prayer was attended by several eminent indigines of llorin, top government functionaries in federal and Kwara state governments and people from all walks of life.Late Mr. Saadu was s former commissioner in the old Kwara State between 1975 and 1978.He was also a former Permanent Secretary to the Military Government & Head of Service in Kwara from 1988 to 1990.The late Minister was acting Chairman, University of Ilorin Governing Council and co-author of Nigeria Secondary School Science Project (CESAC) 1970.The remains of the former Minister of State for Education, Saka Saadu, was on Monday committed to mother earth at his GRA residence in llorin, the Kwara State capital.The News Agency of Nigeria reports that he died at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, UITH, Kwara State, on Monday morning.According to the eldest son of the deceased, Bolaji Saadu, who confirmed the death of the former minister, Mr. Saadu died at the age of 80.The Chief lmam of llorin, Mohammed Bashir, led the Janazah prayer, which took place at the family House of the late Minister at Okekere, llorin.The janazah prayer was attended by several eminent indigines of llorin, top government functionaries in federal and Kwara state governments and people from all walks of life.Late Mr. Saadu was s former commissioner in the old Kwara State between 1975 and 1978.He was also a former Permanent Secretary to the Military Government & Head of Service in Kwara from 1988 to 1990.The late Minister was acting Chairman, University of Ilorin Governing Council and co-author of Nigeria Secondary School Science Project (CESAC) 1970.